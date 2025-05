Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Edesia Inc. on Wednesday launched a donation drive so the nonprofit manufacturer can continue providing food for malnourished people worldwide in the wake of the Trump administration's dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Edesia is aiming to raise enough funding through a Mother's Day initiative to transport 123,188 boxes of Plumpy’Nut, its ready-to-use therapeutic food that has been stockpiled in its warehouse since the nonprofit received its last USAID payment.

"We are not waiting for the government,” said Edesia Chief Development and Global Sales Officer Ron Dalgliesh. “We are not waiting for U.N. aid agencies. Children are the victims of all this disruption, and they can’t wait.”

The Mother's Day drive is part of the nonprofit’s larger "Children Can't Wait" campaign to raise $3.5 million over the next 60 days.

Donations for the Mother’s Day campaign will be accepted through May 13. The money will help send the Plumpy’Nut to malnutrition clinics in Ethiopia, Chad, Niger, Senegal, Mali, South Sudan, Somalia and Nigeria.

President Donald Trump ended USAID funding after his inauguration in January. Edesia President and Founder Navyn Salem said she has seen life-saving food products pile up at the nonprofit's warehouse; and in March, she was forced to lay off 16 employees due to the federal funding cuts.

In April, Edesia did eventually receive federal payments for the work it completed and the products it shipped out in 2024. However, pallets of food have still gone unshipped because the necessary transportation documentation from the federal government has not been provided, causing funding for new orders in 2025 to not be approved.

Salem said that $200 million in federal funds had been allocated for Edesia in May 2024. Last year alone, USAID accounted for 85% of Edesia’s revenue.

"Malnutrition and undernutrition are 100% preventable," Salem said. "As a mother myself, it's unconscionable that children are starving to death. We have the solution; we just need the funding to get our life-saving Plumpy’Nut to them. My team is determined to continue our lifesaving efforts and, with Mother’s Day on Sunday, we’re urging people to make a donation in honor of their mom."

Dalgliesh said that so far, 1,071 donors have contributed to the "Children Can’t Wait" campaign in the past five weeks. By comparison, Edesia had a total of 1,500 contributors for the whole year of 2024. Exact amounts of funds raised were not immediately made available.

Edesia says its peanut-based paste has saved more than 25 million lives in 65 countries over the past 15 years.

"The termination of USAID is putting the lives of hundreds of thousands of malnourished children at risk around the world,” Salem said. “Children can't wait for the government or other international agencies to figure out a solution. We have to act now."

