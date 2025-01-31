Editor’s Choice: Providence Chamber to host McKee for small-business talk

By
-
BUSINESS DISCUSSION: Gov. Daniel J. McKee will be part of a small-business roundtable discussion hosted by the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 10 at the Chamber.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
BUSINESS DISCUSSION: Gov. Daniel J. McKee will be part of a small-business roundtable discussion hosted by the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 10 at the Chamber.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

EDITOR’S CHOICE Providence Chamber to host McKee for small-business talk THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will host a small-business roundtable discussion featuring Gov. Daniel J. McKee. The event will feature a Q&A session and conversation between McKee and business community members. Various department heads and elected officials will also be present to answer articipate

