Editor’s Choice: Providence Chamber to host McKee for small-business talk

Providence Chamber to host McKee for small-business talk
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will host a small-business roundtable discussion featuring Gov. Daniel J. McKee. The event will feature a Q&A session and conversation between McKee and business community members. Various department heads and elected officials will also be present to answer articipate in the conversation.
MONDAY, FEB. 10, 8-10 A.M. Free. Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, 30 Exchange Terrace, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4dhsk6uf
You got email
SCORE RHODE ISLAND will hold a workshop titled “Email Marketing Strategies to Boost Your Business Growth.” Ron Cates, president of the SCORE Foundation, will share strategies to elevate email marketing campaigns. From growing subscriber lists to developing compelling content, this session will provide the tools and strategies to craft impactful email campaigns that deliver results.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4, 1 P.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3x4kc6ps
Coffee break
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Coffee Hour event, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island. The event will bring together local businesspeople to share and collaborate on new ideas and relationships. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5, 8:30-9:30 A.M. Free. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, 188 Valley St., Suite 125, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3uccp8e7
Computer literacy
THE CENTER FOR WOMEN & Enterprise will hold a seminar titled “EmpowerHerTech: Bridging the Digital Divide for Women Entrepreneurs.” The computer literacy session will help attendees gain skills and tools to succeed in the digital age while receiving personalized guidance and insights tailored to one’s business needs. This session is designed for women at all levels of computer and tech knowledge, ensuring everyone benefits and thrives in their digital journey.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5, 9:30-11:30 A.M. $50. Center for Women & Enterprise, 132 George M. Cohan Blvd., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4sm8rbk6
Conquering challenges
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a training session titled “Conquering the Top 6 Sales Challenges in 2025.” The one-hour interactive training session will address and solve for the top challenges to increasing sales that salespeople, small-business owners and customer-facing representatives struggle with every day.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5, 4-5 P.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4sf3e5am
Building new connections
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its SouthCoast Business Builders’ Breakfast networking event, hosted by Primo on Water Street. The event will welcome local business professionals and entrepreneurs to meet and build business connections with one another in a relaxed setting. Breakfast will be served.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11, 8:30-10 A.M. $15. Primo on Water Street, 36 Water St., Fall River. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/57k47wxc
Company culture
THE RHODE ISLAND Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Rhode Island District Office will hold a workshop titled “Falling In Love With Your Company Culture.” The workshop is designed to help small-business owners and managers build and nurture a company culture that drives engagement, innovation and growth.
THURSDAY, FEB. 12, 11 A.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4d7pfptz
Accommodating ADA guidelines
THE TAUNTON AREA Chamber of Commerce’s HR Resource Group will hold a discussion titled “ADA accommodations.” The discussion will help businesses better understand how to accommodate Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Wendy Hansen, an attorney for Foley & Foley PC, will lead the discussion.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12, 1-2 P.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/bdhy4e2b
Understand delegation
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a seminar titled “The 4 Degrees of Delegation.” The presentation will have attendees learn about the importance of what good delegation is, and a new thought process and approach to implement with your team. The four stages of delegation, “Follow my Lead,” “Research and Report,” “Do It and Report” and “Do It,” will become a new and impactful tool in your management tool bag. Jim Crisafulli from Crisafulli Business Coaching will lead the presentation.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13, 10-11 A.M. Free. Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 230 Old Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/856rh2cm
Getting together
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will host its “Together Tuesday” networking event. The gathering is an opportunity for you to get to know other Rhode Island business professionals, share your experiences and expand your professional network.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18, 8-9:30 A.M. Free. Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, 30 Exchange Terrace, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3v4ehnsb
Chamber expo
THE EAST GREENWICH Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and business expo, hosted by Quidnessett Country Club. The event will welcome several local businesses showcasing their operations in a network setting. Ray Gabriel, vice president of General Dynamics Electric Boat’s North Kingstown facility, will be the guest speaker. Food will be included.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27, 5:30-8 P.M. $50. Quidnessett Country Club, 950 North Quidnessett Road, North Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mr3hhhke
