Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

EDITOR’S CHOICE Scituate Lions Club to hold charity golf event THE SCITUATE LIONS CLUB will hold its Mark Centracchio Memorial Golf Tournament. All proceeds raised will support several cancer programs, including the Rhode Island Lions Children’s Cancer Fund, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and other charities. MONDAY,…