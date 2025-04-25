Editor’s Choice: Statewide Business After Hours event to be held at Crowne Plaza

By
-
NIGHT OF NETWORKING: Local chambers of commerce will hold their annual Statewide Business After Hours networking event on April 30 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.  COURTESY CROWNE PLAZA PROVIDENCE-WARWICK
NIGHT OF NETWORKING: Local chambers of commerce will hold their annual Statewide Business After Hours networking event on April 30 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.  COURTESY CROWNE PLAZA PROVIDENCE-WARWICK

EDITOR’S CHOICE Statewide Business After Hoursevent to be held at Crowne Plaza CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE across Rhode Island will hold their annual Statewide Business After Hours networking event, hosted by Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. Attendees will meet fellow business owners and managers, exchange ideas and explore new opportunities in a welcoming atmosphere. More than 600 people

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay: Why We Need to Talk About Maternal Mental Health

Q&A with Megin Dalton, MD, Center for Women’s Health at South County Health Each May,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR