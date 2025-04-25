Editor’s Choice: Statewide Business After Hours event to be held at Crowne Plaza

EDITOR’S CHOICE
Statewide Business After Hoursevent to be held at Crowne Plaza
CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE across Rhode Island will hold their annual Statewide Business After Hours networking event, hosted by Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. Attendees will meet fellow business owners and managers, exchange ideas and explore new opportunities in a welcoming atmosphere. More than 600 people and more than 100 vendors are expected to attend.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30, 5-7:30 P.M. $20. Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5n7vrxv4
Wedding Expo
THE RHODE ISLAND Wedding Expo will feature numerous vendors to help people plan their weddings. Various photographers, cake designers and wedding attire vendors will be on hand to greet attendees.
SUNDAY, APRIL 27, NOON TO 3 P.M. Free. Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mr45hn8s
On the links
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its annual Chamber Invitational Golf Tournament, hosted by Fall River Country Club. Proceeds from this scramble-format event will help support the Chamber’s efforts in its mission to advocate for business advancement, economic growth and job creation within the region. The event includes lunch, a golf cart, 18 holes of golf, a golfer’s gift bag, prizes and more.
MONDAY, APRIL 28, 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. $250/golfer; $1,300/foursome. Fall River Country Club, 4232 North Main St., Fall River. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5n6cxz38
Makers meeting
THE RHODE ISLAND Manufacturers Association will hold its annual meeting and breakfast event, hosted by Omni Providence Hotel. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, will discuss workforce trends, economic global challenges and Rhode Island’s economy.
THURSDAY, MAY 1, 7:30-11 A.M. $125/members; $150/nonmembers. Omni Providence Hotel, 1 West Exchange St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/6etthtra
Planning ahead
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop titled “The Road Map: Creating and Updating Your Business Plan.” This session will address the “who, what, when and how” of a business plan and how to use it as the road map to success for small businesses now and into the future. Representatives from the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office and the Rhode Island Small Business Development Center will lead the workshop.
TUESDAY, MAY 6, 9-10:30 A.M. Free. Washington Trust Business Center, 3280 Post Road, Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mpd4trjn
Business of AI
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop titled “AI for Your Business: Best Practices and Practical Insights” as part of the Chamber’s Lunch & Learn series. The workshop will feature a breakdown of what artificial intelligence is, how it’s being used in everyday business operations and what to consider before adopting AI tools. It will also focus on practical applications and best practices to help make informed decisions about AI for businesses and how to integrate it into the sales cycle and customer relationship management processes.
THURSDAY, MAY 8, 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M. Free/members; $40/nonmembers. Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, 30 Exchange Terrace, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/55yfyt5m
A grand night
THE SANDRA FEINSTEIN-Gamm Theatre will hold its annual fundraiser, themed “A Grand Night.” Along with raising funds for the nonprofit performing arts organization, the event will honor Greenwood Credit Union CEO and President Frederick Reinhardt with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts for his ongoing philanthropic support to the theater. Dinner and entertainment will also be part of the festivities.
THURSDAY, MAY 8, 6 P.M. $300. Graduate by Hilton Providence, 11 Dorrance St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: gammtheatre.org/gala40
Creating connections
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its monthly SouthCoast Business Builders Breakfast, hosted by the Waypoint Event Center. The event offers an opportunity for businesspeople to promote their companies and broaden their clientele.
TUESDAY, MAY 13, 8:30-10 A.M. $15. The Waypoint Event Center, 185 MacArthur Drive, New Bedford. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2p93yrm3
Preserving your assets
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a seminar titled “Preserving Your Assets After Retirement and Beyond.” The event will offer answers to various questions about creating an estate plan, including putting children’s names on house deeds and bank accounts, and how does one choose to make decisions for themselves if they are unable to do so in the future.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 10-11:30 A.M. Free. Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 230 Old Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yw7sxcfu
Mastering marketing
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop titled “Marketing Mastery: Email Marketing.” The event will help attendees develop an email marketing plan to have businesses remain connected with visitors.
TUESDAY, MAY 20, 10-11 A.M. Free. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3mav2f34
Building new relationships
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a Pop-Up Networking Event, hosted by Mainely Tubs. The event is an opportunity to network with local business professionals, potential clients and customers, and community members in a casual and relaxed setting. Appetizers and beverages will be served, and door prizes will be offered.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 21, 5-7 P.M. $10. Mainely Tubs, 1 New London Ave., Cranston. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5dtcuszb
