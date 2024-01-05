EDITOR’S CHOICE
UMass Law, One SouthCoast to host DEI networking event
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Business After Hours networking event, hosted by the University of Massachusetts School of Law. The event will invite business individuals for an evening of networking with a diverse group of local businesses. Attendees who bring business cards will have a chance to win a door prize.
THURSDAY, JAN. 25, 5-7 P.M. Free. University of Massachusetts School of Law, 333 Faunce Corner Road, Dartmouth. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yp8pemw9
Establishing connections
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Friday Coffee networking event, hosted by JeKa Wellness Center. Local business professionals and entrepreneurs are invited to share what their company has to offer and make connections to help their business.
FRIDAY, JAN. 5, 8-9 A.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. JeKa Wellness Center, 512 Main St., South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mr3mtm3y
At your service
POLARIS MEP and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses will hold its Coffee Hour event, hosted by Innovate Newport. Attendees will learn about the no-charge/low-cost business services available. The event also features a Rhode Island entrepreneur who leveraged services from both Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses and Polaris MEP. Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce members are encouraged to attend.
TUESDAY, JAN. 9, 8:30-9:30 A.M. Free. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5n6dbujv
Discussing state issues
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold an Eggs & Issues Breakfast event, hosted by Kirkbrae Country Club. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, will be the guest speaker and will answer questions on the upcoming legislative session and any pressing matters impacting the state.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10, 8:30-9:30 A.M. $30/members; $50/nonmembers. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4cauh3yx
Computer literacy
THE CENTER FOR WOMEN & Enterprise will hold a seminar titled “EmpowerHerTech: Bridging the Digital Divide for Women Entrepreneurs.” The computer literacy session will help attendees gain skills and tools to succeed in the digital age while receiving personalized guidance and insights tailored to one’s business needs. This session is designed for women at all levels of computer and tech knowledge, ensuring everyone benefits and thrives in their digital journey.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10, 9:30-11:30 A.M. $50. Center for Women & Enterprise, 132 George M. Cohan Blvd., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4xwzzezp
Business mentorship
SCORE RHODE ISLAND will hold a workshop titled “How a (Free) Mentor Can Help Guide Your Small Business to Success.” Attendees will hear four local small-business owners describe their experience with free SCORE mentoring and how it helped them tackle their business challenges.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10, 11 A.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/56y2fee5
Raising a glass
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Young Professionals, in conjunction with the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, will hold their quarterly networking event, hosted by Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co. This group welcomes professionals younger than the age of 40 and anyone new to networking to meet quarterly at a local Southern Rhode Island Chamber member business. This event is for attendees ages 21 and older. Light food, a cash bar and door prizes will be offered.
THURSDAY, JAN. 11, 6-8 P.M. $5. Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co., 1425 Kingstown Road, No. 5, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/mrkmjfpm
Building new relationships
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business During Hours networking event, hosted by Innovate Newport. Network with fellow members of the business community over a complimentary, casual networking lunch. Attendees can also speak with Chamber representatives and learn more about the organization and how membership can benefit your business. Registration is required.
THURSDAY, JAN. 18, NOON TO 1 P.M. Free/members; $10/nonmembers. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/25npasfp
Perfect match
SOCIAL ENTERPRISE GREENHOUSE will hold a special networking event titled “Board Matchmaking & Networking,” hosted by The Guild. The event is for individuals looking to join a nonprofit’s board of directors or nonprofits seeking new board members. Engage with the representatives from these organizations, learn about their missions and explore the work they do within the community.
THURSDAY, JAN. 18, 6-8 P.M. Free. The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/53s3p7uf
Have a drink
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Council & Emerging Leaders will hold a networking pop-up event, hosted by Narragansett Brewing Co. The event will provide local business professionals an opportunity to build connections with one another. There will be “mystery bags” for sale for $25, with proceeds supporting We Share Hope in fighting food insecurity.
TUESDAY, JAN. 23, 5-7 P.M. $20/members; $35/nonmembers. Narragansett Brewing Co., 271 Tockwotton St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yc297thu
Expanding your network
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its Business Builders’ Breakfast event, hosted by Dorothy Cox’s Candies Inc. This event provides attendees with a chance to expand networks, enrich business portfolios and forge professional connections. A breakfast buffet, Danish pastries, juice and coffee will be offered.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7, 8:30-10 A.M. $15. Dorothy Cox’s Candies Inc., 100 Griffin St., Fall River. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yc8jyr72