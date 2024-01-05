Editor’s Choice: UMass Law, One SouthCoast to host DEI networking event

By
-
ALL WELCOME: One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce will hold a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Business After Hours networking event Jan. 25 at the University of Massachusetts School of Law in Dartmouth. COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS SCHOOL OF LAW
ALL WELCOME: One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce will hold a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Business After Hours networking event Jan. 25 at the University of Massachusetts School of Law in Dartmouth. COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS SCHOOL OF LAW

EDITOR’S CHOICE UMass Law, One SouthCoast to host DEI networking event ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Business After Hours networking event, hosted by the University of Massachusetts School of Law. The event will invite business individuals for an evening of networking with a diverse group of local businesses.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR