EEOC: ‘Reasonable cause’ Providence schools’ student loan forgiveness program violated Title VII

Updated at 2:28 p.m.

By
-
THE U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT Opportunity Commission determined on July 24 there is “reasonable cause” that a multimillion-dollar program to recruit minority teachers to the Providence Public School District violated Title VII of the 1964 U.S Civil Rights Act. / COURTESY CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission determined on July 24 there is “reasonable cause” that a multimillion-dollar student loan forgiveness program to recruit minority teachers to the Providence Public School District violated Title VII of the 1964 U.S Civil Rights Act. And it is currently unclear what options there are for the state’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display