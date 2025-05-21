Eight individuals indicted in transnational fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims

By
-
EIGHT PEOPLE have been indicted by the U.S. District Court in Providence on fraud charges after allegedly operating an elaborate scheme that targeted elderly victims. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – Eight people have been indicted by the U.S. District Court on fraud charges, after allegedly operating a transnational fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims in the United States, including Rhode Island, and Canada, acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island announced Wednesday. Four of the eight defendants are already in federal custody in Rhode

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Primary Care and RI Healthcare Crisis: South County Health is Working to Address, But Rhode Island Needs Systemic Solutions

Rhode Island’s healthcare system is at a breaking point, affecting patients, providers, and hospitals statewide…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR