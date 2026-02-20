Electric Boat adding 3,500 jobs at Quonset Point

Application Deadline is February 25th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat is adding 3,500 jobs in Quonset Point as the company ramps up its nuclear submarine production. General Dynamics Electric Boat spokesperson Myra Lee confirmed to Providence Business News on Friday that the news jobs coming to North Kingstown are part of 8,000 workers the company seeks to hire

General Dynamics Electric Boat spokesperson Myra Lee confirmed to Providence Business News on Friday that the news jobs coming to North Kingstown are part of 8,000 workers the company seeks to hire nationwide.

Electric Boat President Mark Rayha will offer more details about the hiring plan during the company’s annual legislative breakfast on Feb. 23, Lee said.

Currently Electric Boat has 25,000 total workers, including 8,000 at Quonset Point. Last year, Electric Boat had 24,000 workers across the U.S.

Over the last three years, the company has been averaging 4,000 hires annually as it has grown its labor force in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“I’m pleased to see the modernization and workforce investments we’ve made pay off in terms of bringing more good-paying jobs to Rhode Island and enticing workers to fill these jobs.” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “The high, sustained demand for these world-class submarines means a steady stream of work and increased port-related activity at Quonset for years to come.”

Currently, there are only 47 attack submarines in the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

General Dynamics Electric Boat was awarded a $642 million contract modification for Virginia-class submarine work.

Work is for that contract is being performed at Newport; Quonset Point; Groton, Conn.; McLeansville, N.C.; and Newport News, Va.

In July, General Dynamics Electric Boat received a $1.85 billion contract modification to support the construction of two Virginia-class submarines.

The modification of the $17.2 billion contract awarded earlier in 2025 was for the purchase of materials that have required extra time to produce and procure and for preliminary construction efforts for the “Block V” generation of the fast-attack subs.

In May, General Dynamics was awarded a $12.4 billion contract and, if all options are exercised, the total value will increase to $17.2 billion. The Virginia-based Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, was awarded a $1.2 billion contract.

