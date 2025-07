Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

NORTH KINGSTOWN

– General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. has been awarded a $1.85 billion contract modification to support the construction of two Virginia-class submarines.

The modification of the $17.2 billion contract awarded earlier this year

is for the purchase of materials that have required extra time to produce and procure and for preliminary construction efforts for the "Block V" generation of the fast-attack subs,

said Mark Rayha, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.

"It sends a continued demand signal, supporting supplier investment in the capacity and materials needed to achieve our required production volume," Rayha said. "Consistent funding and support, such as this contract modification, is essential for the shipyards to achieve the high-rate production of submarines the Navy needs."

In May,

General Dynamics was initially awarded $12.4 billion and, if all options are exercised, the total value will increase to $17.2 billion, according to announcements by the company and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. The Virginia-based Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, was awarded $1.2 billion.

Work on the submarines is expected to be completed by June 2036.