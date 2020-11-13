Electric Boat contract a big boost for R.I.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The long-term future of thousands of Rhode Island manufacturing employees looks bright now that General Dynamics Electric Boat has secured a $9.5 billion contract from the U.S. Navy. The company, which operates a manufacturing facility at Quonset Point in North Kingstown, won the contract for the first two Columbia-class submarines. And members of the state’s…