Elorza endorses Gonzalo Cuervo in Providence mayoral race

PROVIDENCE – Less than three weeks away from the primary election, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza has thrown his weight behind Gonzalo Cuervo to succeed him in city hall.

The term-limited mayor announced his endorsement for Cuervo, one of three Democratic candidates vying for mayoral post, in a press conference on Wednesday.

Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras also spoke in support of Cuervo at the event, although Taveras had already named Cuervo, who served as his chief of staff, as his pick in the race.

The news comes ahead of the Sept. 13 primary, in which Cuervo will face off against fellow Democrats Brett Smiley and Nirva LaFortune.

Whoever wins the Democratic mayoral primary will be the only name to appear on the ballot in the November general election.

