Elorza opposes proposed Allens Ave. transfer station

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Tuesday said he opposes a proposed solid waste transfer station at 481 Allen Ave.

The Ohio-based applicant, Allens Providence Recycling LLC, is seeking city and state permission for a transfer facility that would accept 2,500 tons a day of construction and demolition waste, commercial waste and municipal garbage. The materials would be generated both within Rhode Island and the region, according to the application.

About half of the waste would come from construction and demolition sources.

All of the materials would be processed within an enclosed building, according to the application filed with the City Plan Commission and moved to and from the facility by rail or tractor-trailer trucks. The application says there will be up to 188 truck trips daily into and out of the site.

“It is clear to me that the proposed facility is neither good for the neighborhood nor allowed by our zoning ordinance,” Elorza said in a statement. “Given the facts presented and the negative impact this project could have on the surrounding community, we know that this project is not a good fit legally or logically. I am prepared to issue a letter of noncompliance to the [R.I.] Department of Environmental Management, with City Council approval.”

The mayor also cited a city Department of Planning and Development staff report submitted to the Providence City Plan Commission that recommended denial of the master plan application.

The report concluded that the project was not in compliance with the city’s zoning ordinance. The review also said that based on the submission, which was made by 487 Allens Ave. LLC, it was not clear if the project would have a significant environmental impact.

The report also concluded that the project would negatively contribute to vehicular traffic in adjacent residential areas.

When the proposal was announced in late January, it drew immediate opposition from opponents, including neighbors and City Councilman Pedro Espinal, who represents the area, as well as from private school Meeting Street.

The 3.9-acre property was purchased in February 2016 for $950,000.