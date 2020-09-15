EMMA Acres named R.I.’s 2020 Outstanding Dairy Farm

EXETER – EMMA Acres has been named Rhode Island’s 2020 Outstanding Dairy Farm by the Rhode Island Green Pastures Committee, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced on Tuesday.

The farm is owned and operated by Cynthia and Scooter LaPrise. Milk from its 26 cows is used in Rhody Fresh Milk and Cabot dairy products, DEM said. EMMA Acres also opened its own farm stand in 2019, selling pork, beef and veal raised on the farm, Cabot cheese products, Rhody Fresh Milk, as well as other products from neighboring farms.

“EMMA Acres is one of Rhode Island’s finest dairy farms, and it is most deserving of this recognition,” said DEM Agriculture Chief Ken Ayars. “Our state has a rich agricultural heritage, and increasingly, local food and agriculture are hotbeds for innovation and growth – spurred on by a growing demand among consumers to know their farmers and benefit from quality, local products.”

Winning dairy farmers from each New England state will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Sept. 18. The award is sponsored by the New England Green Pastures Committee, which consists of government and industry members.

