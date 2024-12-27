Employee files suit against RIDOT for alleged retaliation

PROVIDENCE
– A state employee has filed a lawsuit in R.I. Superior Court against the R.I. Department of Transportation and three staffers for an alleged coordinated retaliation after being vocal about the agency's failure to comply with a 2021 collective bargaining agreement that required RIDOT to pay $4 million in back pay to the Laborers International Union of North America Local 1033 retirement fund.
Claiming violations of free speech rights and the Rhode Island Whistleblower's Protection Act, plaintiff Robert Tassoni, a highway maintenance field operations superintendent, says after he had lodged official complaints with federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation alleging RIDOT was failing to meet its financial obligations, Chief of Staff John Igliozzi and supervisors Normal Marzano and Glenn Cabral launched a campaign of harassment and discrimination against him.
The accusations include moving Tassoni out of his office, refusing a requested transfer to a position closer to his hometown of Smithfield, refusing overtime and allowing one of his subordinates to “harass” and “violently verbally attack” him.
The alleged mistreatment has since caused Tassoni to "suffer economic harm" and "loss of reputation, humiliation, embarrassment, inconvenience, mental and emotional anguish," according to the complaint, which seeks declaratory relief and “appropriate compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial.”
A spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Neronha declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.