Empty Westport lot, soon-to-be-built home sell for $1.1M

WESTPORT – An empty lot in Westport and a customized home that has yet to be completed were sold recently for $1.1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 0 Granite Post Road, Unit Lot 117, property is being developed by the Fall River-based Bristol Pacific Homes. The company plans to start construction soon on a one-story, single-family home on the lot.

The vacant lot was one of the final pieces of empty land available in this neighborhood off of Charlotte White Road, near Bittersweet Farm and Route 88, according to Residential Properties.

A rendering of the property shows a tan Cape-style home with paneled siding and a gabled roof, with a small porch and portico.

- Advertisement -

“According to initial floor plans and renderings, a first-floor living space with ample natural light will offer a modern, open layout,” Residential Properties said. “Professionally landscaped, the property’s backyard and walkout lower level will provide superb possibilities for outdoor living.”

Residential Properties associates Simone Dupuis and Janice Geddes represented the buyer in this transaction, although the real estate firm didn’t release the name of the new owner.

According to the Bristol County Register of Deeds online property database, the land was owned by Carricorp Industries Ltd., and was recently sold for $1 to Forest Park Westport LLC, which has the same address as Carricporp. Both companies are connected to Bristol Pacific Homes.

The 3.18-acre lot was a portion of properties sold to Carricorp in 1997 by the DeCastro family, according to the quitclaim deed for the recent land transfer. Carricorp purchased the properties from the DeCastro family for a total of $550,000, according to a 1997 quitclaim deed, a public record of the land sale.

The land was most recently valued by Westport assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $122,500, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.