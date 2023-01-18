Encompass Health Corp. plans 50-patient rehabilitation hospital in Johnston

PROVIDENCE – The nation’s largest owner of rehabilitation hospitals is coming to Rhode Island.

Alabama-based Encompass Health Corp. announced on Jan. 13 plans for a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital at 2109 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. The new facility will serve patients from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

“We are excited to expand our rehabilitation services in the Northeast through this project, which will serve as Encompass Health’s first hospital in the state of Rhode Island,” said Pat Tuer, president of Encompass Health’s Northeast region. “We look forward to improving access to high-quality, individualized rehabilitative care and allowing more residents to receive specialized care close to home.”

Set to open in 2024, the hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life in addition to 24-hour nursing care.

- Advertisement -

The facility will also feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

Encompass Health’s national footprint includes 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico.