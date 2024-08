Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

JOHNSTON – Encompass Health Corp., the nation’s largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals based in Alabama, has opened a 50-bed inpatient facility at 2109 Hartford Ave. “We are honored to say that currently one in three patients receiving inpatient rehabilitation care in the country receives it through an Encompass Health hospital, and we’re excited to

"We are honored to say that currently one in three patients receiving inpatient rehabilitation care in the country receives it through an Encompass Health hospital, and we're excited to serve Rhode Island patients close to home in the Johnston community," said Pat Tuer, Encompass president.









The Johnston hospital , the company’s lone location in Rhode Island, will provide essential rehabilitative services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain function and independence.





Patients will receive a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care.









Amenities at the Johnston facility include private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, in-house dialysis suite, therapy courtyard, dining room, in-house pharmacy and dayroom.









A team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians provide physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life.









"Our goal is to provide a place where families and patients can access quality care; a place where patients discover hope and regain the confidence to join their community; and most importantly, a place where patients regain the independence that results in a better quality of life," Tuer said.