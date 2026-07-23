Endeavor Seafood acquired by Mark Foods

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ENDEAVOR SEAFOOD has been acquired by Mark Foods, a global industry giant headquartered in New York City. 

NEWPORT – Frozen seafood importer and marketer Endeavor Seafood has been acquired by Mark Foods, a global industry giant headquartered in New York City.  The transaction, announced on Tuesday, marks Endeavor Seafood’s first change of hands since opening in 2001. Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed. Representatives from both companies did not immediately

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