Endeavor Seafood acquired by Mark Foods

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NEWPORT – Frozen seafood importer and marketer Endeavor Seafood has been acquired by Mark Foods, a global industry giant headquartered in New York City. The transaction, announced on Tuesday, marks Endeavor Seafood’s first change of hands since opening in 2001. Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed. Representatives from both companies did not immediately

NEWPORT – Frozen seafood importer and marketer Endeavor Seafood has been acquired by Mark Foods, a global industry giant headquartered in New York City.

The transaction, announced on Tuesday, marks Endeavor Seafood’s first change of hands since opening in 2001. Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed. Representatives from both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The acquisition comes five years after Mark Foods made its initial equity investment into the Newport wholesaler.

“We are pleased to welcome the Endeavor Seafood team to Mark Foods. Since our initial investment in 2021, we have seen firsthand the talent, dedication, and quality this team brings," said Barry Markman, Mark Foods CEO, in the release.

Mike Bush and Todd Clark, two of Endeavor Seafood’s three co-founders, will hold positions at Mark Foods while co-founder George Souza will take his planned retirement. Souza will serve in an advisory capacity for Mark Foods.

“Fully integrating the business was a natural next step that will allow Mark Foods to better serve our customers and continue to expand our seafood offerings," said Markman.

Established in 2002, Mark Foods operates facilities in Orlando, Fla. and Portland, Maine. Processing more than 20 million pounds of seafood per year, the company has generated an annual revenue of more than $1 billion.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.