Energy platform software company expands to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – A California-based energy access platform is expanding its services into Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The platform will assist the states in supporting electric vehicles, energy storage and smart buildings, according to the company, Leap, which is based in San Francisco.

Leap will partner with several software and grid energy companies to achieve this goal, the company said in an announcement.

Partners include software provider Optiwatt, which contributes a free electric vehicle charging management platform; and Gridpoint, which provides energy management and optimization technology that assists in decarbonizing commercial buildings.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, partner company EnergyHub will provide energy resource management software, and Nuvve will assist with vehicle-to-grid technology.

Using Nuvve’s technology, a Rhode Island school district bus fleet will use the Leap platform to connect with grid services, according to Leap.

In a statement, Leap’s chief development officer, Andrew Hoffman, said the company is “excited to build on the momentum we’ve seen in other markets to help our partners access new revenue streams, create differentiated product offerings for their customers and scale up their support to the grid.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.