English out after 3 seasons as PC men’s basketball head coach

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PROVIDENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL head coach Kim English gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament Thursday in New York. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/YUKI IWAMURA

PROVIDENCE – Kim English’s three-year tenure as the men’s basketball head coach at Providence College is over. The school announced on its website Friday that the two sides agreed to part ways after the Friars’ 85-72 loss to St. John’s in the Big East Tournament Thursday. A national search will be held to find English’s

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