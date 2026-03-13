English out after 3 seasons as PC men’s basketball head coach

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PROVIDENCE – Kim English’s three-year tenure as the men’s basketball head coach at Providence College is over. The school announced on its website Friday that the two sides agreed to part ways after the Friars’ 85-72 loss to St. John’s in the Big East Tournament Thursday. A national search will be held to find English’s

PROVIDENCE – Kim English's three-year tenure as the men's basketball head coach at Providence College is over.

The school announced on its website Friday that the two sides agreed to part ways after the

Friars’ 85-72 loss to St. John’s in the Big East Tournament Thursday. A national search will be held to find English’s replacement.

The Friars finished the 2025-2026 campaign with an overall record of 15-7-13 mark in conference play.

Providence College never reached March Madness nor finished with a winning record in Big East play in three seasons under English. After beating three ranked teams in his first season, Providence has been 0-10 against ranked teams since.

"We appreciate Kim and his staff for their efforts over the past three seasons leading our men's basketball team," Providence College Athletic Director Steve Napolillo said. "We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

English was first hired in March 2023 after Ed Cooley abruptly departed PC after 13 years to become Georgetown University’s men’s basketball head coach.

English, after arriving from George Mason University, led PC’s men’s basketball team to a 21-14 overall record, including 10-10 in Big East Conference play.

The Friars played in the National Invitation Tournament and lost in the opening round to Boston College.

However, the team posted a 48-52 overall record and has gone 23-27 in conference play in English’s three years at the helm.

In April 2024, English agreed to a new six-year contract extension to remain as the Providence College men’s basketball head coach.

PC officials told Providence Business News that the new contract for English ran through the 2029-30 season but declined to say how much his annual salary was.

The Friars made the NCAA Tournament seven times in 12 years under Ed Cooley, including a trip to the 2022 Sweet 16, before he made an acrimonious departure for Georgetown.Last season, Providence fell to 12-20, tying the most losses in program history, a record English called “pitiful, embarrassing.” This season's team lost nine of its first 11 Big East games. “I’m not a very emotional person. I don’t want anyone’s sympathy. I don’t like anyone’s pity,” English said after the loss to St. John's. “I never have been more proud standing in the locker room than I was after this season.”Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.