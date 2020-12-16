Envision Technology Advisors CEO receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Tech Collective

PROVIDENCE – Todd Knapp, CEO of Envision Technology Advisors LLC, was the recipient of Tech Collective’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented as part of the organization’s TECH 10 Awards ceremony held virtually on Nov. 12.

Knapp was recognized for community service to Tech Collective, Rhode Island Foster Forward, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and other organizations.

Knapp, a University of Rhode Island graduate, founded Envision Technology Advisors in Providence in 1998. The company provides business and technology consulting services, with specialties including digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud and managed services, and website design and development.

In September, Knapp was named a Tech Collective board member along with Tuni Schartner, executive director of Venture Café and District Hall Providence.

In addition to Knapp, a number of other honorees, voted on by their peers, were celebrated during the event. They included:

Aditya Arora, development manager with eMoney Advisor.

Brandon Casey, a product owner with Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Caitlin Floskis, engineering manager, Virgin Pulse.

Christine Bigwood, director of university business systems, Bryant University.

Damian Costantino, senior systems engineer, Envision Technology Advisors LLC.

Jorge E. Garcia, vice president of field operations, Carousel Industries of North America Inc.

Juan J. Rodriguez, owner/trainer with Winners Circle Virtual Reality.

Kevin Ricci, principal, Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP.

Manuel Lobao, senior manager, information security, with Carousel Industries of North America Inc.

Also honored at the event were the Next Tech Generation Award winners, which included:

Betty Tavares, technology specialist, Providence Public Library.

Bryant Phillips, database administrator, Rhode Island Foundation.

Leah Del Giudice, project coordinator, HCH Enterprises.

Ray Nunez, partner and community director, The Nunez Co.

Richard Fontaine, system security engineer, Lifespan Corp.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.