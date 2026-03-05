Ethan Shorey stepping down as chief editor at The Valley Breeze

ETHAN SHOREY, pictured in 2018, is stepping down as chief editor of the Valley Breeze. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

LINCOLN – Ethan Shorey, chief editor of The Valley Breeze, will step down on Friday, concluding a 20-year career at the Blackstone Valley newspaper he joined as a reporter in 2006. Shorey, a 2018 PBN 40 Under Forty winner, added top editor duties in 2017, guiding the publication through local news coverage and community initiatives.

