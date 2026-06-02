Ethics Commission votes to investigate complaint on Shekarchi’s judicial bid

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THE R.I. ETHICS COMMISSION voted 6-1 on Tuesday to investigate a complaint against former House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi over his bid for a seat on the R.I. Supreme Court. / AP FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Ethics Commission voted on Tuesday to investigate a complaint alleging that former House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi violated the state’s revolving-door restrictions by applying for a seat on the R.I. Supreme Court while still serving in the General Assembly. The commission voted 6-1, with one recusal and one member absent, to

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