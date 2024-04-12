Everybody’s business: Arriving in R.I., she felt compelled to connect

By
-
ON A JOURNEY: Rachel Averitt, owner of Rely on Rach, moved from Vermont to Rhode Island three years ago and has built a community of small-business owners and entrepreneurs through a monthly networking potluck dinner in Bristol.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
ON A JOURNEY: Rachel Averitt, owner of Rely on Rach, moved from Vermont to Rhode Island three years ago and has built a community of small-business owners and entrepreneurs through a monthly networking potluck dinner in Bristol.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

(Editor’s note: This is the 43rd installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Through her business, Rely on Rach, Rachel Averitt channels a variety of creative pursuits –

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display