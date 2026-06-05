Everybody’s Business: Communications firm allows Clanton to fuse her love of politics and the arts

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GIVING VOICE: Ann Clanton, founder and owner of Ann Clanton Communications, is pictured in front of the R.I. Statehouse. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
GIVING VOICE: Ann Clanton, founder and owner of Ann Clanton Communications, is pictured in front of the R.I. Statehouse. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the 70th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.) For Ann Clanton, finding a niche in arts and politics communications came

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