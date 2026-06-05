Everybody’s Business: Communications firm allows Clanton to fuse her love of politics and the arts

(Editor’s note: This is the 70th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.)
For Ann Clanton, finding a niche in arts and politics communications came naturally.
“My right brain is politics, and my left brain is the arts, if you will,” said Clanton, owner of Ann Clanton Communications, based in Providence, “and I try to fuse both of them.”
Though Clanton discovered these inclinations with ease, “it’s an uphill battle” to make them into an income source, she said.
Clanton’s experience with media and politics traces back to her days as a student. She recalls writing an editorial as a student at Hope High School in Providence and news articles while studying at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
At Howard, she also became involved in the local political scene, which was Clanton’s original focus.
“It was a natural progression from having worked on political campaigns and being active in politics in college,” Clanton said. “And what I learned along the way, the other piece is I’m a good writer.”
Through Ann Clanton Communications, she now oversees a range of communications tasks and campaigns for her clients, from pitching stories to the media to writing press releases. In 1990, she led her first campaign communications effort on behalf of U.S. Rep. Claudine Schneider.
Later, Clanton launched the Rhode Island Black Film Festival, which took place for the ninth time last spring. The festival features the highest number of people of color working in photography, visuals and film in the Ocean State, Clanton says.
She has also been contacted by Walt Disney Corp. for guidance on finding people to work on films and has connected students with industry jobs on the set of movies such as “Good Burger 2,” which was filmed in Providence in 2023.
Clanton continues to work not just with the media but actively as a journalist. Clanton is a founding member of the Southern New England Association of Black Journalists and is a contributor to RINewsToday, an online publication that focuses on Providence, Cranston and Warwick.
Among her standout interviews, Clanton notes, are figures such as civil rights leader and U.S. ambassador Andrew Young, activist and African American studies scholar Cornel West, and the Ringling brothers following their last circus performance in Rhode Island.
Clanton is a familiar name for many in the Ocean State not only because of communications work. Her mother, Bessie Jae Smith Clanton, was the first woman and first Black person to serve as the executive director of Family Service Inc.; the first woman to head the Urban League; and the namesake of the B. Jae Clanton Complex at Young Woods Elementary School in Providence.
But her mother’s prominent position wasn’t a golden ticket for Clanton’s career, she says.
“People would assume, ‘Oh, you must have connections,’ ” Clanton said, but “it’s been tough.”
The state has many nonprofits offering assistance, Clanton says, but not enough jobs or resources for business owners.
“There’s only so much to go around, and now you’re looking for [clients] and they don’t have much either,” Clanton said, “so it’s a terrible cycle,” with many business owners forced to dedicate much of their time to grant writing just to stay afloat.
But there are also bright spots in finding clients. Among recent projects, Clanton highlights her work with Herb Caldwell, who created the documentary “My Mama Joe, Hope & Help,” which focuses on caring for adults with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
“Every once in a while, you get a client that really gets you going and you can get behind,” Clanton said, “and this is one I’m really looking forward to.”
Though securing clients often involves working long hours, Clanton says she doesn’t regret pursuing her craft full time.
“If I could get a regular job like everyone else, a 9-5, I would keep my job,” Clanton said. “I would keep my business because I like what I do, and it’s made me a stronger person.”
1. Do you believe racism is keeping minorities from starting businesses in the Ocean State or succeeding when they do?
No, racism is not stopping people of color from starting businesses. However, there is less of an opportunity for persons of color to maintain a living with a business. I have a business so I can have money to eat. ... You can start a business, and whether it will succeed is really up to you. You may not get the same contracts as Susie down the street because she’s more connected, and being a certified minority business doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get any business.
2. How dependent is your business on the support of other minority groups? Is that a sustainable business model?
I go to minorities for support, but I do not and cannot depend on minorities for business. I depend on anyone who has the means to pay.
3. What one thing could Rhode Island do to boost the odds for minority-owned business success?
The state can give minorities contracts instead of the same companies [and] individuals. If I had a thousand dollars to give, I would make donations to get a contract, too.
4. Have you had to turn somewhere other than a bank for a loan? Do you believe the state’s lending institutions generally treat minorities fairly?
No, I have never tried to get a loan. I suppose the state treats people fairly. I just think that all around, it’s just difficult for people of color to have businesses. There are many businesses that used to be here 10 years ago that are no longer here, are no longer in existence because between the taxes and the fees and everything, it’s difficult.
5. If another minority entrepreneur asked you where they could turn to for support for their business, where would you direct them?
Friends, [and] the state of Rhode Island offers resources … [such as the R.I. Minority Business Enterprise Compliance Office, R.I. Commerce Corp.] and APEX Accelerator, according to several publications, including Providence Business News. The reality is you can depend on yourself.