Everybody’s Business: She’s building a company that’s a perfect fit

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

When Toyin Omisore was ramping up her workouts around 2017, she didn’t give much thought to what she was wearing. “But I knew that I didn’t like it,” she said of her activewear at the time. “It just never crossed my mind.” That changed when a friend who worked for an activewear brand invited her…