Everybody’s Business: She’s building a company that’s a perfect fit

By
-
WHAT’S IN STORE: Toyin Omisore, owner of Roam Loud, an activewear and athleisure brand, stands with the company’s products on display at REI in Cranston. Omisore has also sold her products through Kohl’s Corp. and 70 CorePower Yoga studios throughout the U.S. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
WHAT’S IN STORE: Toyin Omisore, owner of Roam Loud, an activewear and athleisure brand, stands with the company’s products on display at REI in Cranston. Omisore has also sold her products through Kohl’s Corp. and 70 CorePower Yoga studios throughout the U.S. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
When Toyin Omisore was ramping up her workouts around 2017, she didn’t give much thought to what she was wearing. “But I knew that I didn’t like it,” she said of her activewear at the time. “It just never crossed my mind.” That changed when a friend who worked for an activewear brand invited her…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display