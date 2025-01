Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – The former CEO of a now defunct addiction treatment organization has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for defrauding Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurers out of millions of dollars, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday. Michael Brier, 61, of Newton, Mass., will be incarcerated for 98 months

followed by three years of supervised release and pay restitution in the amount of $3.5 million. At the government’s request, the court ordered Brier to forfeit approximately $1 million contained in various bank and investment accounts, his interest in a beachfront property in Caracol Beach, Panama, and two luxury vehicles.

Last July, Brier pleaded guilty in federal court to a single charge of health care fraud conspiracy for his role in the scheme.

Brier and his former company, Recovery Connections Centers of America Inc., admitted in federal court that they failed to provide patients with required treatment and counseling sessions while at the same time billing Medicare, Medicaid and other health care payors for 45-minute counseling sessions despite the sessions lasting much less than 45 minutes.

Brier and RCCA admitted that they caused a fraudulent application to be submitted to Medicare, which, among other things, misrepresented and concealed Brier’s business role, as well as failed to disclose Brier’s 2013 criminal conviction for federal tax crimes.

Brier and Mi Ok Bruining, 62, a supervisory counselor for RCCA,

were arrested last March

by federal law enforcement officials and charged with heath care fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and obstruction, and allegedly billing health insurers millions of dollars for personal gain instead of helping opioid addiction patients in need. In November 2023, Bruining

admitted in federal court

to her role in the scheme.

RCCA was previously sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy to one year probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3.5 million.