Ex-CEO of recovery center to go to federal prison for health care fraud

PROVIDENCE – Michael Brier, the former CEO of a now defunct addiction treatment organization who was arrested along with a former supervisory counselor on federal health care fraud charges, has plead guilty in federal court to a single charge of health care fraud conspiracy.
U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Thursday that Brier, 61, of Newton, Mass., will be sentenced to serve between six to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of federal supervised release as part of a plea agreement, which was first reported back in April
.
Additionally, Brier will be ordered to make restitution of more than $3.4 million and will forfeit assets realized as a result of his criminal conduct, Cunha said. Those assets include $1 million contained in various bank and investment accounts; his interest in a beachfront condominium in Caracol Beach, Panama; a 2020 Mercedes Benz; and a 2019 Lexus RX350.
Cunha says Brier and Recovery Connections Centers of America Inc. admitted in court they failed to provide patients with required treatment and counseling sessions while at the same time billing Medicare, Medicaid and other health care payors for 45-minute counseling sessions despite the sessions lasting much less than 45 minutes. Additionally, Brier and RCCA, Cunha says, admitted in court they caused a fraudulent application to be submitted to Medicare which, among other things, misrepresented and concealed Brier’s business role, plus failed to disclose Brier’s 2013 criminal conviction for federal tax crimes.
Brier and Mi Ok Bruining, 62, a supervisory counselor for RCCA, were arrested last March
by federal law enforcement officials and charged with heath care fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and obstruction, allegedly billing health insurers millions of dollars for personal gain instead of helping opioid addiction patients in need. Bruining back in November 2023 admitted in federal court
her role in the scheme.
Brier and RCCA are expected to be sentenced Nov. 6. RCCA, currently in receivership, also faces up to $500,000 in penalties and up to five years’ probation, Cunha said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.