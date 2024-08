Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEW BEDFORD – Karen Bordeleau, the first woman executive editor of The Providence Journal, has been named the executive editor of The New Bedford Light, CEO Lean Camara said in her letter to readers Wednesday. Bordeleau’s role is a new position with the nonprofit news organization. She was chosen from a nationwide search that began

Karen Bordeleau, the first woman executive editor of The Providence Journal, has been named the executive editor of The New Bedford Light, CEO Lean Camara said in her letter to readers Wednesday.

Bordeleau’s role is a new position with the nonprofit news organization. She was chosen from a nationwide search that began in May. Longtime editor Andy Tomolonis will remain editor and will oversee the newsroom until he retires in May 2025.

Bordeleau will join the New Bedford Light on Oct. 1. She will be responsible for all aspects of the Light’s journalism, from leading its in-depth news coverage to extending its educational and community outreach, Camara said.

“Karen’s appointment comes after a national search that drew candidates from news organizations across the country,” Camara said. “In addition to her impressive resume, Karen is an intuitive and inspiring leader. I have no doubt that she will take The Light to an even higher level of excellence.”

Bordeleau retired as senior vice president and executive editor of The Providence Journal in September 2015 after leading the newsroom for 19 years. She was a primary editor of the newspaper's “The Station fire” series, which was a 2004 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in public service. She was named a Pulitzer juror in 2015 and 2016, and she was inducted into the Rhode Island Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023. Bordeleau is also the recipient of both The Yankee Quill Lifetime Achievement Award and the Judith Vance Weld Brown Spirit of Journalism Award.

Before joining The Journal in June 1996, she was the managing editor of The Call of New London, Conn., and managing editor of the Kent County Daily Times of West Warwick.

Bordeleau most recently was with the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, where she served as director of career and professional development and taught investigative reporting bootcamp and journalism ethics. She has also taught journalism at Emerson College and Northeastern University in Boston and the University of Rhode Island.