Ex-NUWC employee federal charged for threatening colleagues, local police

PROVIDENCE – A former Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employee has been federally charged with making threats to several former work colleagues and local police over the phone.
Acting U.S. Attorney Sara M. Bloom late Tuesday announced that Luis Sanchez Pardella, 38, of Newport, appeared in U.S. District court and was formally charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. Pardella, Bloom says, allegedly made multiple menacing and, at times, threatening phone calls to at least eight former NUWC colleagues between July 2022 and February 2023.
One such voicemail Pardella allegedly left stated he would murder a colleague and his wife “when I see you on the street,” Bloom said. Pardella also allegedly made multiple threatening calls to the Portsmouth Police Department as well, Bloom said, stating an officer will be “going to jail” and “write down [name of officer’s wife] is dead write down. The wife of one of your cops is dead. Do you know who [name redacted] is? Write down she is dead.”
Bloom said Pardella was released with GPS monitoring and ordered to not contact with any of the identified victims.
