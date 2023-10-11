Ex-Providence planning director to lead Roger Williams Park Conservancy

PROVIDENCE – Bonnie Nickerson, the former director of planning for the city of Providence, has been named the new executive director of the Roger Williams Park Conservancy.

Nickerson succeeds Kevin Essington, who stepped down in July and founded a firm to assist nonprofits in strategic planning.

The conservancy is an independent nonprofit that works in partnership with the Providence Parks Department to offer community programs, raise funds, coordinate marketing efforts and plan for the long-term sustainability of the park.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Roger Williams Park Conservancy,” Nickerson said. “Roger Williams Park holds a special place in the hearts of all Providence residents. After 150 years, the park remains a treasure for generations of Rhode Islanders and visitors from around the region. I am excited to work collaboratively with our partners, stakeholders, and the community to ensure that this beautiful park remains a vibrant place to explore, grow, learn, and connect with others. Roger Williams Park plays a vital role in enhancing the health and well-being of all of us, as individuals, and as a community.”

Nickerson served as the director of planning for the city of Providence and executive director of the Providence Redevelopment Agency for eight years before stepping down in January. She had also served as the city’s director of long-range planning for several years. During her time with the city, she spearheaded projects such as the Michael Van Leesten Pedestrian Bridge and the Roger Williams Park Gateway Center.

“The entire board is enthusiastic about this new chapter for the conservancy and about the phenomenal prospect of growth and continued development of this great organization, and its partnership with an incredible parks department.” Joe Pari, chairman of the board of directors at Roger Williams Park Conservancy.

Nickerson earned a bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., and a master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island.