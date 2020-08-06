Exeter single-family home sells for highest price in town since 2018

THIS HOUSE at 52 Kayla Ricci Way in Exeter has sold for $899,000, the highest price for a single-family home in the town since 2018. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

EXETER – A home on 4 acres in the Quail Ridge neighborhood has sold for $899,000, the highest price for a single-family home in the town since August 2018.

The house is custom-built, with more than 3,800 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

The property includes mature landscaping, wildflower gardens, a heated, 20-by-40-foot pool, an outdoor kitchen and a screened gazebo.

The house, at 52 Kayla Ricci Way, was sold by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty agents. The buyer was represented by William Raveis Chapman Enstone.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

