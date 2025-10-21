At South County Health, access to exceptional healthcare is more than a mission — it’s a measurable commitment to the health and vitality of our communities.

Our upcoming expansion of the Cancer Center and Nephrology into East Greenwich – along with the expansion of our OB/GYN services into Newport — represents a pivotal moment in advancing access and improving outcomes across our region. These expansions build on a series of strategic investments South County Health has made to respond to extraordinary community need across primary care and specialty care over the past year.

In 2025 alone, those efforts have resulted in:

5,000+ unassigned patients assigned to primary care providers

3,000+ new primary care visits booked

1,700+ new OB/GYN visits added

45% growth in women's health provider team since 2024

60% growth in oncology provider team since 2024

“These numbers tell a larger story,” said Aaron Robinson, President and CEO of South County Health.

“They reflect our mission in action — connecting more people to high-quality care, closer to where they live.”

For the last independent health system in Rhode Island, these numbers represent more than # of appointments or new providers—they represent lives touched and healthier futures built, and demonstrates our commitment to providing and expanding access even in a challenging environment.

The expansion of the Cancer Center into East Greenwich increases access for patients throughout the region and strengthens clinical leadership. The return of Dr. Gerald Colvin as Medical Director brings decades of expertise and reinforces the system’s focus on multidisciplinary, team-based cancer care delivered with compassion and precision.

Meanwhile, the OB/GYN expansion into Newport responds to a growing need and requests from the community for accessible women’s health services. By bringing comprehensive care closer to patients, South County Health ensures women have timely access to preventive, prenatal, and specialty services — without unnecessary travel or delay.

Every investment — in facilities, technology, and people — reinforces South County Health’s role as Rhode Island’s Most Trusted Health Partner. The organization remains dedicated to equitable access, clinical excellence, and personalized care for every patient it serves, despite the ongoing challenges in our healthcare environment.

With each step forward, one message remains clear: South County Health is deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of every patient we serve. Our work is far from finished, but with each step forward, we strengthen the bridge between exceptional healthcare and the community we proudly call home.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about South County Health’s services, visit SouthCountyHealth.org or call 401-782-8000.