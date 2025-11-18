Expanding Women’s Health in Newport

South County Health has expanded its award-winning Center for Women’s Health to Newport, offering a full range of obstetric and gynecologic services right in the heart of Aquidneck Island. Located at 38 Powel Avenue, the Center for Women’s Health, Newport provides access to trusted, compassionate care for every stage of a woman’s life—from adolescence to menopause and beyond.

Patients in Newport can now benefit from the same high-quality, patient-centered care that has earned South County Health statewide recognition for excellence in women’s health. The expansion also introduces free childbirth education classes and community wellness events, helping expectant parents and families feel informed, supported, and empowered.

To learn more about the new location, the need for improved local access to OB-GYN behind it, and what it means for the community, we spoke with Martha Moe, MD, Director of the Center for Women’s Health at South County Health.

Q&A with Dr. Martha Moe

“Our goal is to meet women where they are—often that means geographically, too.”

Q: Why did South County Health choose to expand into Newport?

Dr. Moe: We heard from many women in Newport County who wanted access to personalized OB-GYN care closer to home. South County Health has a long history of serving families throughout Southern Rhode Island, and this expansion allows us to extend that same level of care and connection to the Newport community. We’re creating a welcoming and accessible environment that supports both physical and emotional well-being.

Q: What kinds of services are offered at the Newport location?

Dr. Moe: Our Newport team provides both obstetric and gynecologic care. That includes prenatal care, annual exams, contraception counseling and menstrual control, menopausal support, and medical and surgical management of complex women’s health concerns. We also provide continuity of care for patients who choose to deliver their babies at South County Hospital, where we have a full-service Women and Newborn Care Unit staffed by experienced physicians, midwives, nurses, lactation consultants, neonatal nurse practitioners, and pediatricians.

Q: For someone who already sees a primary care provider and isn’t having a baby, what’s the benefit of also seeing a women’s health specialist?

Dr. Moe: Primary care providers are essential for overall wellness, but a women’s health provider focuses on the unique needs of female patients—things like reproductive health, hormonal changes, fertility, and menopause. We complement primary care by offering deeper expertise in these areas and by coordinating closely with each patient’s other providers. It’s a partnership that ensures every woman receives holistic, integrated care.

Q: The Center for Women’s Health is known for its focus on education and empowerment. How does that continue in Newport?

Dr. Moe: Education is a cornerstone of what we do. Our free childbirth classes are a great example—they’re open to anyone in the community, not just our patients. These classes help expectant parents prepare for labor, delivery, and newborn care, and they’re led by experienced nurses and educators who make the information approachable and reassuring. We’ll also be hosting events throughout the year on topics like postpartum health, breastfeeding, and wellness after birth.

Q: What makes South County Health’s approach to women’s health unique?

Dr. Moe: Compassion and connection. We truly take the time to listen. Women’s health is not just about physical care—it’s about understanding each patient’s life, goals, and challenges. Our team is here to support patients every step of the way.

Supporting Women, Supporting Families

The Center for Women’s Health – Newport represents more than a new location—it’s a continuation of South County Health’s commitment to accessible, high-quality care for all of in Rhode Island.

Appointments are available now for both OB and GYN services.

To schedule, call (401) 789-0661 or visit southcountyhealth.org.