Providence is extending the hours its parking meters are operational to 9 p.m. throughout the city, and business leaders predict uneven effects on commerce across different neighborhoods. Metered hours already ran through 9 p.m. in several heavily trafficked areas of the city – specifically, Federal Hill, downtown and Thayer Street, said Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Mayor

Metered hours already ran through 9 p.m. in several heavily trafficked areas of the city – specifically, Federal Hill, downtown

and

Thayer Street, said Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley.

But now the end of metered hours will extend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Wayland Square, the Jewelry District, the area surrounding the Statehouse and the train station, and on South Main Street and South Water Steet Mondays through Saturdays. Sunday parking will remain free.

The upcoming change will “ensure consistency citywide and make parking enforcement clear and understandable for both residents and visitors,” Estrella said.

As to whether those in impacted neighborhoods agree, it depends on who you ask.

Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, says she hasn’t noticed the upcoming change make much of a splash among the city’s business community. And while customers may grumble in the short term, she expects they’ll soon move on.

“I think people are getting used to paying for parking using the app on their phone,” White said. “The rates are somewhat reasonable for a short

period of time

, and paying for parking in a lot of major cities is consistent with that.”

The city charges $1.25 per hour at parking meters, which remains unchanged from

prior to

the updates, and 75 cents at 30-minute meters.

But Sharon Steele, president of the Jewelry District Neighborhood Association, expects the change to

have a negative impact on

her neighborhood’s economy.

Steele says the new hours will have a particularly noticeable effect on the district’s numerous restaurants and bars, where hours run past 6 p.m. and regular customers have grown accustomed to free parking at night.

“As we grow the nighttime economy in Providence, we don’t want disincentives that prevent people from coming here,” Steele said. “We want to [incentivize] people to come here.”

These effects can also extend to the city’s emerging life sciences sector, Steele says, for which the Jewelry District serves as a launching pad.

“As more and more people work in this district, parking meters will be hard to come by,” Steele said.

The city will roll out the new hours with 1,056 updated single-space parking meters and 102 multi-space meters, with installation slated for completion in May. Previously, up to 60% of the city's meters were completely dysfunctional, according to Smiley's office, and did not accept payment options such as credit cards.

Last year, the city's parking meters brought in a total revenue of $1,550,925, Estrella said – well under half of the $3,618,902 in parking meter revenue that the city collected in 2018. At that time, Estrella said, most meters functioned properly. With the upcoming replacements and extended hours, Smiley's office anticipates that parking fees collected in the next year will compare to 2018 levels.

Additionally, Estrella said, the increased hours will “help to incentivize turnover in metered parking spaces, increasing parking availability outside of local businesses so that patrons can more easily park and shop at our businesses and restaurants.”

Steele says that while this may apply to areas with retail businesses, neighborhoods such as the Jewelry District and other areas where businesses host customers or employees for longer

periods of time

don’t stand to benefit.

“We are not one of those small neighborhood shopping enclaves,” Steele said of the Jewelry District, “so our parking spaces don’t turn over like that.”