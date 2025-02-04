F.A.F., Inc. Celebrates 50 Years in Business

Providence, RI – February 4, 2025 – F.A.F. Inc., Fashion Accessories First, a leading Rhode Island-based fashion jewelry and accessories company, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025. To honor this milestone, F.A.F. has partnered with Save the Bay and the Rhode Island Foundation to establish a dedicated fund benefiting Save the Bay that will support efforts to preserve and protect Rhode Island’s shoreline for generations to come. This fund will provide ongoing support for vital long–term conservation, education, and community outreach programs.

“As we celebrate 50 years of F.A.F. Inc., we wanted to make a lasting, positive impact on our local community,” said JoEllen Fiorenzano, President and CEO of F.A.F. Inc. “Our partnership with Save the Bay and the Rhode Island Foundation reflects our values and helps ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the beauty of Narragansett Bay. We’re honored to support this important work and invest in Rhode Island’s future.”

Since its founding in 1975, F.A.F. Inc. has been a proud part of Rhode Island’s business community, recognized for innovation, quality, and dedication to excellence. As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to the values that have defined it for the past 50 years while making a lasting impact through meaningful partnerships and community engagement.

www.faf.com