Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for people facing cancer—or any chronic illness—the season can bring a different set of emotions entirely. Fatigue, uncertainty, and shifting family dynamics can make even the most beloved traditions feel overwhelming. The South County Health Cancer Center team understands these realities deeply, and they work every day to support patients in caring for their health while still finding meaning and connection.

We sat down with members of the Cancer Center—including Lania Rodgers, RN, Breast Health Nurse Navigator, and Donna Castricone, RDN, CSO, Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition—to discuss what it really means to face the holidays with a diagnosis, and how patients and families can navigate the season with compassion, confidence, and control.

Take Control of the Schedule Before It Controls You

Insights from a Lania Rodgers, RN, Breast Health Navigator

Q: Holiday calendars can get packed quickly. What practical steps help patients stay grounded?

A: Start by identifying your non-negotiables—medical appointments, treatment days, and predictable rest periods. Then build holiday plans around that structure. I always recommend patients communicate early with loved ones: “Here are the days I’ll likely feel my best,” or “I may need breaks throughout the day.”

Q: What about hosting or attending gatherings?

A: Simplify wherever possible. If you’re used to hosting, consider co-hosting or delegating. If you’re attending, arrive late or leave early without guilt. Most people want to support you—they just need direction. A simple, “I’d love to come for dessert, not dinner,” can go a long way.

Nutrition for Comfort and Health

Guidance from Donna Castricone, RDN, CSO, Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition

Q: Food is such a big part of the holidays. What should patients know?

A: Your nutrition needs and preferences may look different right now, and that’s normal. Focus on what you can tolerate rather than what you “should” eat. Small, frequent snacks often work better than large meals if you’re dealing with nausea. The goal is nourishment, not perfection.

Q: How can patients handle family expectations around traditional dishes?

A: Communicate early and gently. Let loved ones know your appetite may vary. You might enjoy a few bites of a favorite dish or a simpler alternative. Families often feel relief when patients set clear expectations—they want you to be comfortable.

Q: Any simple tips for making holiday meals easier?

A: Bring a “safe” food you know you can tolerate. Keep easy snacks nearby, and hydrate throughout the day. Listen to your body—step away or rest if you need to. Mealtimes are about connection, not performance.

Small Steps, Big Impact

The Cancer Center team emphasizes that small, intentional choices—resting when you need to, being honest about your limits, celebrating in ways that feel good for your body and mind—can redefine the season in healthy and meaningful ways. Whether you or someone you love is navigating cancer or another chronic illness, the most important gift this year may simply be giving yourself grace.

South County Health’s expanded Cancer Center is here with expert care, personalized guidance, and a team committed to meeting patients exactly where they are—through the holidays and beyond.