PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $3 per gallon for the second consecutive week. That price is 13 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline across the Northeast is holding steady thanks to falling oil prices and a 12th-straight week of rising gasoline inventories, the agency said Monday.

While supply and demand help keep prices in check in the snowy Northeast, early signs of spring are popping up in petroleum markets. Mere weeks remain before U.S. refiners begin to transition to production of summer-blended fuel, which is more expensive to produce than the gasoline served to motorists in the winter. The higher costs are beginning to appear in futures markets, with prices for March delivery of gasoline climbing last week by about 2.5%.

“Petroleum markets are in the midst of the winter doldrums as Americans drive less than any other time of year,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Production has held steady all winter, which is keeping supplies up and prices down – for now.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.72 per gallon this week, premium gas averaged $4.06 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.81 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.10 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 1 cent from last week to $3.03 per gallon. That price is 10 cents lower than both the national average and 13 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.61 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.99 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.82 per gallon.