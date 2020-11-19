Fanale, Keck lead honorees in PBN’s 2020 Business Excellence Awards program

PROVIDENCE – Dr. James E. Fanale wakes up everyday looking forward to his life’s work, which is to take care of people.

The CEO and president of Care New England Health System said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has hit health care systems, including hospitals, in Rhode Island hard, it has brought out the best in those who deliver health care.

“While it wasn’t easy, together we revamped our hospitals, opened field hospitals and altered our everyday routines to care for patients infected with COVID-19,” Fanale said. “We’re keeping ourselves, staff and patients safe and healthy. When I see the incredible work that we accomplished here at Care New England amidst a pandemic, it makes me smile knowing that our experience, expertise and desire to help others in need made a difference.”

Fanale, along with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island CEO and President Kim A. Keck, were individually recognized Wednesday in Providence Business News’ 2020 Business Excellence Awards program. Fanale was presented with the Business Leadership Award while Keck was honored with the Corporate Citizenship Award.

The PBN Business Excellence Awards program, in its 20th year, honored 15 companies, organizations and individuals working in the public and private sectors in a virtual ceremony for their excellence in workforce development, social-service work, community involvement and other categories.

Keck, who is leaving Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island in early 2021 to become CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, said she was excited at the opportunity to champion the organization’s “strong community mission” when she returned to Rhode Island more than four years ago to lead Blue Cross. It wasn’t a surprise to Keck that when the pandemic hit, Blue Cross employees quickly sought to help the community wherever they could, she said.

“They sewed masks. They delivered [food for] Meals on Wheels. They delivered essential supplies,” Keck said. “Behind the scenes, they were laser-focused on the needs of our members, customers and providers. Blue Cross associates are stellar corporate citizens.”

Other winners that were recognized in the 2020 Business Excellence Awards program are:

Excellence at a Small Company: Envision Technology Advisors LLC

Excellence at a Midsize Company: United Way of Rhode Island

Excellence at a Large Company: BankNewport

Excellence as an Enterprise Company: Gilbane Inc.

Excellence in Community Involvement: SWAP Inc.

Excellence in Education: William M. Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School

Excellence in Entrepreneurship: SquadLocker Inc.

Excellence at a Family-Owned Business: M. R.T. Jewelers

Excellence at a Nonprofit – Large Company: Brown Medicine

Excellence at a Nonprofit – Small Company: The Wilbury Theatre Group

Excellence at a Social-Service Agency: Rhode Island Free Clinic

Excellence in Workforce Development: Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Excellence at a Woman/Minority-Owned Business: What Cheer Flower Farm

The event also included PBN taking a look back at past Business Excellence Awards honorees from the previous 20 years. A special section highlighting this year’s honorees will appear in the Nov. 20-26 print issue of PBN on Friday.

Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island were the partner sponsors for the 2020 PBN Business Excellence Awards program.

