FarSounder introduces Whale Spotting and Safe Vessel Operations course

WARWICK – FarSounder Inc. is ramping up efforts to prevent whale collisions with marine vessels through a new training course.

Enrollees will complete the course equipped with basic knowledge of whale biology; detecting whales at sea; whale protection measures; the dangers of whale collisions; and opportunities to contribute to scientific studies and whale conservation efforts, the Warwick-based software company said in an announcement this month.

Founded in 2001, the company’s sonar technology helps vessels detect underwater obstacles, including marine life, in real time.

The company’s signature Argos 3D Forward Looking Sonar software gives mariners insights into waters up to 1,000 meters ahead of their vessels. FarSounder has also integrated a newer offering – SEA.AI cameras – to better detect whales along the ocean’s surface.

The online course runs for about three to four hours and includes videos, multimedia content, and assessments and presentations from partner organizations such as Ocean Wise and the International SeaKeepers Society.

Enrollment costs $149, with fees donated to whale conservation efforts, the company says.

Registration details and a free preview are available here.

