Feast & Fettle acquires Boston-area company

PROVIDENCE – Feast & Fettle has acquired the Massachusetts-based company Bountiful Kitchen, the company announced Monday.

The deal is the first acquisition for Feast & Fettle, which earlier this year expanded its service into the Bay State.

The prepared-meal delivery service company said that the acquisition will allow it to leverage Bountiful’s existing customer base and vendor relationships in the Boston metropolitan area.

Terms of the deal, which closed on June 28, were not disclosed.

Bountiful’s founder, Julian Cohen, will join the Feast & Fettle team as director of product partnerships, the company said. Bountiful’s cooks were offered positions at Feast & Fettle but have found other positions at local restaurants, Feast & Fettle CEO Carlos Ventura told PBN Tuesday, noting that the company now has more than 65 employees, over two times the number of employees it had at this time last year.

“We were very impressed with the traction that the team at Bountiful was able to achieve in such a short period of time – it’s reminiscent of where Feast & Fettle was just a few years ago,” Ventura stated. “Once we learned Julian shared our vision of providing unparalleled quality and service whilst supporting local food ecosystems, we knew he would immediately add value to our team.”

Feast & Fettle was founded in East Providence in 2016 and closed a $1.2 million seed round led by Salem Capital Management in November 2020, ahead of its expansion in the Boston area.

Bountiful’s website said the company serviced customers in the cities of Cambridge, Somerville and Belmont in Massachusetts.