Feast & Fettle CEO Carlos Ventura Joins College Visions Board

Carlos Ventura, CEO and founding partner of Feast & Fettle, has been appointed to the Board of Directors at College Visions. Founded in 2004, College Visions empowers first-generation students from urban communities in Rhode Island to pursue higher education. “As a first-generation college graduate and successful entrepreneur, Carlos is a powerful example of what is possible for our students,” says Executive Director Lamont Gordon. Feast & Fettle is a fast-growing meal delivery company that services the New England region, New York, and New Jersey. Before becoming CEO of Feast & Fettle, Ventura worked in finance and consulting in New York and London.