Feast & Fettle expanding meal deliveries into Conn.

PROVIDENCE – East Providence-based meal delivery service Feast & Fettle Inc. is expanding into Connecticut and has eventual plans to serve parts of New York.

Beginning March 24, meal deliveries will begin in Greenwich, Darien and Stamford with further expansion in the Nutmeg State eyed for Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex later this year, according to an announcement by Feast & Fettle on Tuesday.

The company said it is building a state-of-the-art facility in nearby Westchester County, N.Y. It will include a commercial kitchen that will serve both Connecticut and future expansion into New York.

Feast & Fettle said it provides fresh, locally prepared meals to busy families and professionals.

“We hand-deliver each order with a fleet of our own refrigerated vans because we want to extend the ‘premium’ aspect right to each member’s doorstep,” said CEO Carlos Ventura. “Our respect for the local communities we serve is at the heart of our success.”

Feast & Fettle was founded in East Providence in 2016 and closed a $1.2 million seed round led by Salem Capital Management in November 2020, ahead of its expansion in the Boston area.

The company expanded to Massachusetts in June 2021 when it acquired Bountiful Kitchen.