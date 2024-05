Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Feast & Fettle expands into New York and New Jersey

Feast & Fettle Inc. is again expanding its premium meal delivery service.

The company is expanding meal delivery in New York and adding New Jersey after finding recent success in both Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y.

Feast & Fettle delivers home-cooked, locally prepared meals to Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. It offers customers a variety of plans, based on the household size, dietary preferences and schedules. Serving 6,500 customers, the company currently employs 150 people.

"Guided by a meticulous growth strategy, our expansion into New York and New Jersey upholds our standards without sacrificing the integrity of our meals. With strong support from Westchester, we are confidently scaling our operations,” said Carlos Ventura, CEO of Feast & Fettle. “We aim to become the premier choice in meal delivery, consistently offering meals that reflect the comfort and warmth of a home-cooked dinner. As we establish our presence, we are already exploring further opportunities within these states."

in 2016 and closed a $1.2 million seed round led by Salem Capital Management in November 2020, ahead of its expansion in the Boston area.

The company expanded to Massachusetts in June 2021 when it acquired Bountiful Kitchen and went

into Connecticut in March 2022. This past January, the company expanded into Westchester County, where it has served more than 1,000 members thus far.

Feast & Fettle also opened its first brick-and-mortar store at 727 East Ave. in Pawtucket in March 2023.