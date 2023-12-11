Fed is set to leave interest rates unchanged while facing speculation about eventual rate cuts 

By
-
FEDERAL RESERVE Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund in Washington. The Fed is set to leave interest rates unchanged while facing speculation about eventual rate cuts. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / MARK SCHIEFELBEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) – With inflation edging closer to the Federal Reserve's 2% target, its policymakers are facing – and in some cases fueling – hopes that they will make a decisive shift in policy and cut interest rates next year, possibly as soon as spring.  Such a move would reduce borrowing costs across the economy,…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display