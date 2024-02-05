Federal highway administrator: Washington Bridge replacement could take 2 years 

By
-
U.S. FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATOR SHAILEN BHATT on Monday provided an update on his agency's coordination with the state regarding the Washington Bridge closure Pictured at right is East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I../ PBN PHOTO/ CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – City and state officials on Monday gave a tour of the damage to the Washington Bridge to Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt, who said afterwards that a complete tear-down and replacement could take up to two years to complete. As of now, whether that will need to happen remains unknown. “Safety is our

