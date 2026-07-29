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JOHNSTON – A federal judge has invalidated the town’s attempt to seize a 31-acre property by eminent domain last year, ruling the town failed to follow constitutional requirements when it sought to take control of a site planned for a 252-unit housing development. On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose ruled that the

JOHNSTON – A federal judge has invalidated the town's attempt to seize a 31-acre property by eminent domain last year, ruling the town failed to follow constitutional requirements when it sought to take control of a site planned for a 252-unit housing development.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose ruled that the Johnston's condemnation of the George Waterman Road property was “void from its inception” because the charter provision Johnston relied on did not provide the legal protections required for an eminent domain taking.

The property is owned by SCLS Realty LLC and Sixty Three Johnston LLC, companies tied to the Santoro family and longtime business partner Salvatore Compagnone.

The owners had proposed the housing project on the site before Johnston moved to acquire the land for a planned municipal complex, including a new public safety complex and town hall.

DuBose's ruling is the latest development in a legal battle that began last year after Johnston moved to acquire the property through eminent domain following the owners’ plans to develop housing on the site.

Mayor Joseph M. Polisena Jr. had publicly opposed the proposed housing development and said the town would use “all the power of government” available to stop the project. Johnston later sought to acquire the property for a planned municipal complex, including a new public safety complex and town hall.

The Town Council first voted in January 2025 to pursue the taking, but a Superior Court judge later found the meeting notice violated the Open Meetings Act.

Johnston then reapproved the condemnation in April, prompting the Santoro family’s federal lawsuit alleging the town unlawfully seized the property.

DuBose wrote that Johnston had authority to pursue eminent domain but failed to meet constitutional requirements, including providing a pledge of public credit and clear procedures for property owners to enforce compensation rights.

“The Town of Johnston possesses the authority to exercise the power of eminent domain,” DuBose wrote. “When a municipality elects to invoke the power of eminent domain, it must proceed in the manner prescribed by law.”

Kady Valois, an attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented the property owners, said the ruling showed government authority over private property has limits.

"Eminent domain is one of the most powerful tools a government may wield against a property owner, but that power comes with real legal limits," said Valois. "The Town of Johnston didn't follow those limits – it tried to seize private property by making up its own procedures, exercising a power it does not possess under both Rhode Island law and the U.S. Constitution."

The ruling does not prevent Johnston from pursuing eminent domain generally but invalidates this specific taking.