Federal judge voids Johnston’s eminent domain seizure of housing site

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A FEDERAL JUDGE on Tuesday has invalidated Johnston’s attempt to seize a 31-acre property at George Waterman Road, pictured above, by eminent domain. / COURTESY OF TOWN OF JOHNSTON

JOHNSTON – A federal judge has invalidated the town’s attempt to seize a 31-acre property by eminent domain last year, ruling the town failed to follow constitutional requirements when it sought to take control of a site planned for a 252-unit housing development. On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose ruled that the

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