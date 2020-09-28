Fellowship Health Resources opens crisis stabilization unit in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – A new crisis stabilization unit run by Fellowship Health Resources Inc. is now open in the city.

The 16-bed facility is designed to give adults with a behavioral health diagnosis a place to recover and transition to life outside the program. It is also intended to provide support for people with intellectual disabilities who are struggling with behavioral health.

The center is the sole crisis stabilization unit in the state to “specialize in providing care to those with a dual diagnosis relating to challenges associated with their behavioral health and an intellectual developmental disability,” said Debra M. Paul, Fellowship Health Resources CEO. “This program will fill a gap in health care while working with individuals to advance their recovery goals.”

In addition to private rooms, quiet rooms and a sensory room are offered at the facility, which offers various programs focusing on daily life skills, including transitioning to the community, and employment.

“By providing care that is proactive and preventative, the goal of this program is to improve health outcomes while decreasing the need for hospital and emergency room visits for individuals in recovery,” said Kristen Guilfoyle, Fellowship Health Resources regional director for Rhode Island and Maine.

The program is in partnership with Optum/Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Tufts Health Plan, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.