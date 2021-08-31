Fidelity announces 350 more jobs in Smithfield

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. is planning to hire another 350 employees in its Smithfield offices, in addition to the 500 announced in May, the company said Tuesday.

The company said the 850 jobs in Rhode Island are part of the 9,000 positions it announced it was adding nationally Tuesday. The company said it projects it will hire 16,000 individuals in 2021 alone.

The new Rhode Island jobs will primarily be roles such as licensed financial planner positions, business support and technology positions, a representative for the company said.

“Fidelity continues to achieve strong growth and results for our 38 million customers because of the hard work and commitment of our associates,” stated Fidelity Chairman and CEO Abigail P. Johnson. “Our financial strength and stability allow us to make significant investments in our businesses and create value for the people we are privileged to serve.”

The company also noted that it is planning for a hybrid work strategy that combines in-person and remote working.

“We are always actively listening and collecting feedback from our people, and we continue to test and learn,” said Bill Ackerman, head of human resources at Fidelity, in a statement. “We’re especially focused on those populations who have been most impacted by the pandemic. We hear loud and clear about the benefits that come with remote work and the benefits of in-person work. Our flexible approach to work will give our associates the best of both.”