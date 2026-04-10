Fire Marshal: Aspen Aerogels plant explosion caused by accidental buildup of ethanol vapors

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AN ACCIDENTAL ethanol vapor buildup in a drying oven caused the explosion at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s plant Wednesday evening that injured 11 workers. / COURTESY OF CITY OF EAST PROVIDENCE

EAST PROVIDENCE – An accidental buildup of ethanol vapors inside a drying oven caused the explosion that injured 11 workers at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s plant Wednesday evening, the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday. The equipment “does drying of fabrics … insulation blankets they create,” East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said on Thursday. The

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