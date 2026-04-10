TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Vendor management and procurement integrity are among the most critical and vulnerable functions within the…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
The incident forced a shutdown of operations at the company’s Dexter Road facility, which remains closed pending safety inspections and engineering reviews.
City officials said the explosion caused significant damage to manufacturing equipment and portions of the building.
“It’s a miracle nobody was killed or seriously injured,” DaSilva said at a press conference on Thursday.
All victims that were transported to area hospitals have been treated and released, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
Aspen Aerogels, which produces insulation materials used in electric vehicles and energy projects, said Thursday is cooperating with authorities and assessing the impact of the incident.
Company representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.