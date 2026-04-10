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EAST PROVIDENCE – An accidental buildup of ethanol vapors inside a drying oven caused the explosion that injured 11 workers at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s plant Wednesday evening, the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday. The equipment “does drying of fabrics … insulation blankets they create,” East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said on Thursday. The

The equipment “

does drying of fabrics … insulation blankets they create," East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said on Thursday.

EAST PROVIDENCE – An accidental buildup of ethanol vapors inside a drying oven caused the explosion that injured 11 workers at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s plant Wednesday evening, the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday.

The incident forced a shutdown of operations at the company’s Dexter Road facility, which remains closed pending safety inspections and engineering reviews.

City officials said the explosion caused significant damage to manufacturing equipment and portions of the building.

“It’s a miracle nobody was killed or seriously injured,” DaSilva said at a press conference on Thursday.

All victims that were transported to area hospitals have been treated and released, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

Aspen Aerogels, which produces insulation materials used in electric vehicles and energy projects, said Thursday is cooperating with authorities and assessing the impact of the incident.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.